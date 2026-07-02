Heat-Alert Bracelets Battle Rising Temperatures in Spain

With Spain Already Sweltering Under Successive Heatwaves That Caused More Than

With Spain grappling with relentless heatwaves that led to over 1,000 excess deaths in June, Barcelona has initiated a novel solution by distributing heat-monitoring bracelets to outdoor workers. These bracelets serve as an early warning system for potential health risks due to soaring temperatures.

The city has supplied approximately 1,400 bracelets to street cleaners, lighting crews, park workers, and waste management staff. This initiative is a response to "increasingly aggressive" climate change, explained Pep Llimona, the prevention coordinator of Barcelona's parks and gardens service.

The bracelets measure the wearer’s body temperature and alert them through sound and vibration if they are at risk, prompting them to cease work. This measure follows several heat-related fatalities among outdoor workers in recent years.