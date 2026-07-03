Chaos in Cataclysm: Venezuela’s Response Under Fire After Deadly Earthquakes

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez faced sharp criticism following the government's handling of two devastating earthquakes that claimed over 2,000 lives. Critics argue the government reacted sluggishly, delaying crucial aid and posing challenges for on-the-ground rescue operations.

Rodriguez, in her initial press conference since assuming office, asserted that her administration acted swiftly, bolstering rescue efforts with an increasing number of officials and issuing emergency decrees. She emphasized visits to hospitals and met with survivors to demonstrate a commitment to relief efforts.

Despite military oversight, civilian volunteers spearheaded rescue operations, with both domestic and international teams assisting. Controversial instances regarding security forces' conduct at collapsed sites have surfaced, fueling social media outrage. Meanwhile, the IMF and World Bank have joined recovery efforts with a proposed $200 million reconstruction fund.