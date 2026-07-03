Chaos in Cataclysm: Venezuela’s Response Under Fire After Deadly Earthquakes
Venezuela's response to two devastating earthquakes that struck in June, killing over 2,000 people, has been heavily criticized. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended her government’s actions amidst claims of delayed aid and accusations of chaos, emphasizing efforts by civilian volunteers in rescue operations and ongoing international assistance.
Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez faced sharp criticism following the government's handling of two devastating earthquakes that claimed over 2,000 lives. Critics argue the government reacted sluggishly, delaying crucial aid and posing challenges for on-the-ground rescue operations.
Rodriguez, in her initial press conference since assuming office, asserted that her administration acted swiftly, bolstering rescue efforts with an increasing number of officials and issuing emergency decrees. She emphasized visits to hospitals and met with survivors to demonstrate a commitment to relief efforts.
Despite military oversight, civilian volunteers spearheaded rescue operations, with both domestic and international teams assisting. Controversial instances regarding security forces' conduct at collapsed sites have surfaced, fueling social media outrage. Meanwhile, the IMF and World Bank have joined recovery efforts with a proposed $200 million reconstruction fund.