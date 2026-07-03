India and Nepal Celebrate Cultural Heritage Conservation Award in Lalitpur

In a significant recognition of cultural collaboration, the Jestha Varna Mahavihar in Lalitpur has been honored with the 2025 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation. The award ceremony saw the collaboration of Indian and Nepalese officials as well as UNESCO representatives.

The project was executed under India's extensive reconstruction grant following the 2015 Gorkha earthquake. Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, emphasized the deep-rooted cultural connections between India and Nepal while committing to continued support for heritage preservation.

With financial backing from the Government of India, the project highlighted a community-centered approach that balanced modern safety measures and traditional artistry. This initiative is part of India's broader efforts, which include the reconstruction of houses, schools, and health facilities across the earthquake-affected regions of Nepal.