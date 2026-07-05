OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Quotas

OPEC+ is set to increase oil output quotas by 188,000 barrels per day starting in August, according to one source familiar with the group's discussions. This anticipated decision will be formalized during their upcoming meeting. Two additional sources confirm that this is the most likely course of action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Opec Has An Agreement In Principle To Raise Oil Output Quotas By | Updated: 05-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 12:06 IST
OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Quotas
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OPEC+ is poised to adjust oil output quotas, aiming to increase by 188,000 barrels per day from August, according to inside information.

The agreement, still in principle, comes as the group prepares for an upcoming meeting where this decision is expected to be ratified.

Two more sources corroborated that this volume of increase is the most anticipated outcome at the impending talks.

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