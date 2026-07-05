OPEC+ Plans to Boost Oil Output Quotas

Opec Has An Agreement In Principle To Raise Oil Output Quotas By

OPEC+ is poised to adjust oil output quotas, aiming to increase by 188,000 barrels per day from August, according to inside information.

The agreement, still in principle, comes as the group prepares for an upcoming meeting where this decision is expected to be ratified.

Two more sources corroborated that this volume of increase is the most anticipated outcome at the impending talks.