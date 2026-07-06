Ukrainian Drones Target Siberian Oil Hubs: A Strategic Assault

Ukrainian drones struck the Omsk refinery, Russia's largest, in a significant long-range attack. The refinery, owned by Gazpromneft, processes substantial oil volumes daily. Ukraine's military expanded targets at other Russian oil facilities, escalating their campaign and causing fuel shortages. One casualty occurred in Crimea following these strategic strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Struck Russias Omsk Refinery | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:02 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Siberian Oil Hubs: A Strategic Assault
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Ukrainian drones have launched a daring attack on Russia's Omsk refinery, the nation's largest and located deep in Siberia, marking one of the most extensive Ukrainian military operations since the war began. The confirmation came from both Kyiv's military and local Russian officials.

Following the strike, Ukraine's General Staff reported a fire at the facility, which sits approximately 2,700 km from Ukrainian-controlled areas and near Russia's Kazakhstan border. Meanwhile, V​italy Khotsenko, Omsk region's governor, stated on Telegram that several drones hit the northern industrial hub, where the refinery resides.

Authorities are currently assessing the impact, and emergency services have been mobilized to handle the aftermath. The Omsk refinery, owned by Gazpromneft, processes about 23 million metric tons of oil daily. In a broader offensive, Ukrainian forces also targeted Russia's Ust-Luga and Vysotsk ports on the Baltic Sea and other regions, aggravating fuel shortages. In a separate incident in Crimea, one woman was killed in an attack on Kerch port, causing a blackout in Sevastopol.

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