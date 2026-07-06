Typhoon Chaos: Floods Ravage Southern China

Flooding Has Killed At Least Two People In The Southern Chinese City Of Nanning

Flooding has taken a deadly toll in Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, as Typhoon Maysak moves inland, leaving devastation in its wake. At least two fatalities have been reported, and over 55,000 residents are already affected by the rising waters. Deputy mayor Wei Jiang has declared an emergency response at the highest level, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

The impact of Maysak is not confined to Nanning; surrounding areas like Guigang have witnessed similar watery chaos, with floodwaters transforming roads into rivers and submerging cars. Verified videos show the scale of the inundation, prompting authorities to intensify rescue efforts amidst warnings of further rain.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of Maysak, Super Typhoon Bavi looms ominously on the horizon. Forecasts predict its arrival in eastern China by Thursday, bringing severe winds and rainfall. This relentless battering by tropical storms demonstrates the persistent threat of climate change, causing economic disruptions and significant financial challenges for China's economy.