Global Condemnation: U.N. Moves Against RSF Violence in Sudan

The U.N. Human Rights Council has condemned violence by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and is setting up an inquiry into the alleged abuses. Britain's involvement, backed by other nations, highlights fears of large-scale atrocities. The RSF has denied these accusations amid ongoing civil strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Rsf In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Alleged Abuses There Britain | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:35 IST
Global Condemnation: U.N. Moves Against RSF Violence in Sudan
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The United Nations Human Rights Council passed a significant motion on Monday, condemning the ongoing violence by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's al-Obeid and initiating an inquiry into alleged human rights abuses. The motion, spearheaded by Britain along with 14 other countries, underscores international concerns as the RSF gathers forces around one of Sudan's major cities. This situation has drawn comparisons to last year's takeover of al-Fashir in North Darfur.

Britain's Human Rights Ambassador Eleanor Sanders emphasized that these atrocities must not be repeated, while South Africa's ambassador Zaheer Laher described the situation as a 'red alert,' likening it to past genocidal tactics. The U.N.'s human rights chief warns of a 'catastrophe' around al-Obeid, citing evidence of summary executions, abductions, and sexual violence in the area. Despite these claims, the RSF denies such abuses, attributing them to enemy fabrications.

The motion passed by consensus, although China distanced itself from the decision. Critics argue the motion stopped short of naming external actors allegedly supporting the RSF, such as the UAE, which has been accused by Sudan's government of providing arms. The UAE denies these claims, but U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers indicate credible evidence of such support exists.

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