Ukraine's Bold Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities: A New Front in Energy Warfare

Ukraine has launched a series of attacks on Russian oil refineries and a Baltic Sea port terminal, intensifying its strategy against Russian energy infrastructure. Key targets include the YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl and facilities in Crimea and Vysotsk, leading to damage and disruptions in Russian oil operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Struck Three Russian Oil Refineries And An Oil Terminal In The Baltic Sea Port Of Vysotsk | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:36 IST
Ukraine's Bold Strikes on Russian Oil Facilities: A New Front in Energy Warfare
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Ukraine's military and security service have launched a strategic assault on Russian oil refineries and terminals, aiming at key infrastructure like the YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl. The coordinated attacks have led to significant damage and are part of Kyiv's broader strategy to undermine Russian energy capabilities.

The Ukrainian military reported explosions near the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, one of Russia's largest with an annual refining capacity of 15 million tons. The attack marks a continuation of Kyiv's targeted actions against vital Russian energy assets.

Further strikes targeted a petroleum transshipment terminal in Crimea and an oil-loading terminal in Vysotsk, among others. These actions resulted in damage to key Russian oil pathways and prompted power outages in Sevastopol. Russian authorities confirmed damage from these Ukrainian drone attacks.

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