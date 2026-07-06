Ukraine Struck Three Russian Oil Refineries And An Oil Terminal In The Baltic Sea Port Of Vysotsk

Ukraine's military and security service have launched a strategic assault on Russian oil refineries and terminals, aiming at key infrastructure like the YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl. The coordinated attacks have led to significant damage and are part of Kyiv's broader strategy to undermine Russian energy capabilities.

The Ukrainian military reported explosions near the Slavneft-YANOS refinery, one of Russia's largest with an annual refining capacity of 15 million tons. The attack marks a continuation of Kyiv's targeted actions against vital Russian energy assets.

Further strikes targeted a petroleum transshipment terminal in Crimea and an oil-loading terminal in Vysotsk, among others. These actions resulted in damage to key Russian oil pathways and prompted power outages in Sevastopol. Russian authorities confirmed damage from these Ukrainian drone attacks.