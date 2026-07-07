Strait of Hormuz Incident: LNG Tanker 'Al Rekayyat' in Distress

A Qatari LNG tanker, Al Rekayyat, was evacuated after suffering significant damage while navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, carrying liquefied natural gas, issued distress signals after being struck on its port side. The current condition of the tanker remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Crew Of A Qatari Liquefied Natural Gas Lng Tanker Were Being Evacuated After Its Was Hit As It Sailed Along The Omani Side Of The Strait Of Hormuz And Suffered Significant Damage | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:32 IST
Strait of Hormuz Incident: LNG Tanker 'Al Rekayyat' in Distress
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A Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker named Al Rekayyat faced a critical situation as it sailed through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was hit on its port side, prompting an evacuation of its crew due to significant damage, according to sources on Tuesday.

Al Rekayyat, fully loaded with LNG, dispatched distress signals urgently seeking assistance. The incident occurred near the Omani side of the strait, as informed by another source earlier in the day. The seriousness of the situation ensured a rapid response from nearby vessels and authorities.

Despite the efforts to manage the incident, the precise condition of the tanker remains unknown at this juncture. As investigations continue, the maritime community's focus is on ensuring safety and understanding the extent of the damage caused to Al Rekayyat in this unexpected incident.

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