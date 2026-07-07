Strait of Hormuz Incident: LNG Tanker 'Al Rekayyat' in Distress

The Crew Of A Qatari Liquefied Natural Gas Lng Tanker Were Being Evacuated After Its Was Hit As It Sailed Along The Omani Side Of The Strait Of Hormuz And Suffered Significant Damage

A Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker named Al Rekayyat faced a critical situation as it sailed through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was hit on its port side, prompting an evacuation of its crew due to significant damage, according to sources on Tuesday.

Al Rekayyat, fully loaded with LNG, dispatched distress signals urgently seeking assistance. The incident occurred near the Omani side of the strait, as informed by another source earlier in the day. The seriousness of the situation ensured a rapid response from nearby vessels and authorities.

Despite the efforts to manage the incident, the precise condition of the tanker remains unknown at this juncture. As investigations continue, the maritime community's focus is on ensuring safety and understanding the extent of the damage caused to Al Rekayyat in this unexpected incident.