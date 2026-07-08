Trilateral Pact: Energy Cooperation Boost

Foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. have signed an agreement to collaborate on deploying small modular reactors in third countries. This agreement, signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit, aims to provide competitive energy solutions in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Foreign Ministers Of South Korea | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:48 IST
Trilateral Pact: Energy Cooperation Boost
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In a significant move at the recent NATO summit, South Korea, Japan, and the United States reached an agreement to collaborate on the deployment of small modular reactors in various third countries. This alliance aims to address the growing energy demands within the Asia-Pacific region and potentially extend efforts globally.

The agreement was signed by South Korea's Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The ministers underscored the trilateral commitment to providing competitive energy solutions to meet the rising needs in regional markets.

According to a statement from South Korea's foreign ministry, this cooperative effort marks a strategic move to strengthen energy security and innovation through joint deployment of advanced reactor technology. The pact exemplifies an evolving energy partnership that could set new standards in energy collaboration.

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