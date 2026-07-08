Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Helm at Fulham: A New Era Begins

In a notable managerial change, Fulham has appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their head coach, the club announced on Tuesday. Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid player, enters his first coaching position outside of his native Spain.

Arbeloa succeeds Marco Silva, who has departed after five years to take up a position with Benfica. Fulham fans are eagerly anticipating the new chapter under Arbeloa's guidance.

The Spaniard expressed excitement for his new journey, stating, "It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham." Arbeloa looks forward to meeting Fulham fans and starting the pre-season with the players next week.