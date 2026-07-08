Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Helm at Fulham: A New Era Begins
Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the head coach of Fulham on a contract lasting until 2029. The former Real Madrid player steps into his first managerial role outside of Spain, succeeding Marco Silva, who left Fulham to join Benfica after five years.
In a notable managerial change, Fulham has appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their head coach, the club announced on Tuesday. Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid player, enters his first coaching position outside of his native Spain.
Arbeloa succeeds Marco Silva, who has departed after five years to take up a position with Benfica. Fulham fans are eagerly anticipating the new chapter under Arbeloa's guidance.
The Spaniard expressed excitement for his new journey, stating, "It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham." Arbeloa looks forward to meeting Fulham fans and starting the pre-season with the players next week.