Tanker Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Escalate

Recent attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have forced multiple oil and gas tankers to divert their courses, escalating safety and security concerns. This disruption follows damage to tankers due to missile reports, impacting the passage of crude and LNG exports in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Four Oil And Gas Tankers Have Turned Back From Attempting To Transit The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:32 IST
Tanker Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Escalate
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The Strait of Hormuz has witnessed heightened security concerns, triggering oil and gas tankers to divert their routes. This comes after a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi crude oil tanker were reportedly damaged by missile attacks, intensifying the risk for vessels in the region.

Data reveals that LNG tankers Al Ghariya, Duhail, and Al Ruwais, managed by QatarEnergy, diverted from the strait, opting to head back to Qatar's Ras Laffan port. The Indian-flagged VLCC Lila Vadinar also made a U-turn near Oman, amidst ongoing tensions.

Meanwhile, a considerable number of ballast vessels are queued at Ras Laffan, with satellite imagery showing several with AIS transponders turned off. Despite these challenges, some crude oil tankers have successfully exited the strait, yet the disruptions continue to impact regional oil flow.

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