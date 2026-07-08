Airlines Gear Up for Middle East Flight Resumption Amid Regional Tensions

Airlines are gradually resuming flights to various Middle Eastern destinations after suspending them due to conflicts involving U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran. While some airlines have set specific dates for resumption, others have indefinitely delayed their services. Factors such as operational reasons and high demand influence these decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | More Airlines Are Restoring Flights To Parts Of The Middle East After The Conflict That Followed Us And Israeli Strikes On Iran | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:56 IST
Airlines Gear Up for Middle East Flight Resumption Amid Regional Tensions
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As tensions in the Middle East ease, several airlines are preparing to resume flights to previously suspended destinations. Following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, many carriers had ceased operations in the region.

An update reveals that airlines such as AEGEAN, Air Canada, and Lufthansa are among those planning a gradual return. Some flights, like those of Air France-KLM to Dubai and Riyadh, have already resumed, while others remain on hold.

Operational logistics and passenger demand are critical in determining the timelines for these resumptions. However, the uncertainty continues as some airlines extend their suspensions, reflecting ongoing caution in their operational strategies.

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