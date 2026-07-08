Airlines Gear Up for Middle East Flight Resumption Amid Regional Tensions

More Airlines Are Restoring Flights To Parts Of The Middle East After The Conflict That Followed Us And Israeli Strikes On Iran

As tensions in the Middle East ease, several airlines are preparing to resume flights to previously suspended destinations. Following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, many carriers had ceased operations in the region.

An update reveals that airlines such as AEGEAN, Air Canada, and Lufthansa are among those planning a gradual return. Some flights, like those of Air France-KLM to Dubai and Riyadh, have already resumed, while others remain on hold.

Operational logistics and passenger demand are critical in determining the timelines for these resumptions. However, the uncertainty continues as some airlines extend their suspensions, reflecting ongoing caution in their operational strategies.