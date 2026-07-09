Democratic Candidate Graham Platner Withdraws Amid Controversy

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine announced his withdrawal from the race on Wednesday, facing a series of controversies including allegations of sexual assault. This unexpected move dramatically complicates Democrats' efforts to reclaim the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, with Republicans currently holding a 53-47 majority.

In a video posted on social media, Platner denied sexual assault allegations, attributing his exit to political adversaries seeking to undermine his campaign against entrenched political elites. Democratic leaders and party officials had urged Platner to step aside, and prominent members of Congress rescinded their endorsements. The Maine Democratic Party has prepared to select a new nominee to challenge incumbent Senator Susan Collins should Platner finalize his withdrawal.

The turmoil highlights broader debates within Democratic circles about transparency and leadership, as potential replacements, including actor Patrick Dempsey, decline to enter the fray. Platner's political future now remains uncertain amidst accusations of misconduct and a history of controversial behavior that has cast a shadow over his rapid rise in politics.