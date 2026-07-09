Typhoon Bavi May Be the Strongest Storm Since 2024

Typhoon Bavi is gaining attention as it churns southeast of Taiwan with winds nearing 200 kph. Authorities have issued warnings urging residents to stock up on essentials and prepare for the possibility of the most potent typhoon since 2024. The typhoon, spanning about 1,000 km, is expected to impact Taiwan and make landfall in China's eastern Fujian province by Saturday evening.

According to Jason Chang from Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, Bavi could become the largest storm to hit Taiwan since 1987, marking it a rare occurrence. The region, including Taiwan, Japan, and China, stands increasingly vulnerable to severe weather conditions attributed to climate change, with this year posing additional concern because of potential El Nino impacts.

Forecasters, including AccuWeather's Jason Nicholls, indicate that while Bavi may lose some wind intensity, it will remain hazardous as it nears Taiwan and eastern China. The significance of its preparation is echoed by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, who has called for readiness and shared guidance on emergency supplies.