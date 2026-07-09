El Nino to strengthen through the end of the year, US CPC says
The US Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 97% chance of El Nino persisting through early spring 2027, with a strong possibility of a record-breaking event.
- Country:
- United States
El Nino will strengthen through the end of the year, with a 97% chance it will persist through early spring 2027, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday.
"There is an 81% chance of a very strong El Nino during October-December that would rank among the largest El Nino events in the historical record going back to 1950", the U.S. weather forecaster added.