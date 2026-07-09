El Nino to strengthen through the end of the year, US CPC says

The US Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 97% chance of El Nino persisting through early spring 2027, with a strong possibility of a record-breaking event.

Reuters | El Nino Will Strengthen Through The End Of The Year | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:40 IST
El Nino to strengthen through the end of the year, US CPC says
El Nino
  • Country:
  • United States

​El ​Nino will ‌strengthen through ​the end of the ‌year, with a 97% chance it will ‌persist through early spring ‌2027, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said ⁠on Thursday.

"There ​is ⁠an 81% chance of ⁠a very strong ​El Nino during October-December that ⁠would rank among the ⁠largest ​El Nino events in the historical ⁠record going back to ⁠1950", ⁠the U.S. weather forecaster added.

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