El Nino to strengthen through the end of the year, US CPC says

El Nino Will Strengthen Through The End Of The Year

​El ​Nino will ‌strengthen through ​the end of the ‌year, with a 97% chance it will ‌persist through early spring ‌2027, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said ⁠on Thursday.

"There ​is ⁠an 81% chance of ⁠a very strong ​El Nino during October-December that ⁠would rank among the ⁠largest ​El Nino events in the historical ⁠record going back to ⁠1950", ⁠the U.S. weather forecaster added.