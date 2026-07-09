Typhoon Bavi: Asia's Looming Threat

China And Taiwan Were Bracing For Possibly The Most Destructive Tropical Storm In Years As Typhoon Bavi Churned Southeast Of Taiwan On Thursday

As Typhoon Bavi churns towards Taiwan and China, residents are preparing for what could be the most severe storm in years. With winds reaching 200 kph, it poses a significant threat, especially as regions like Guangxi recover from Typhoon Maysak's destruction.

Local authorities are urging people to stock up on supplies and take precautions. In Taiwan, ports and harbors are full as fishing vessels seek refuge from the storm. Meanwhile, Japan braces for potential landslides and flooding in Okinawa as flights are canceled due to harsh weather forecasts.

Experts are raising alarms about the frequency and intensity of such storms, attributing the trend to climate change and the emerging El Nino phenomenon. As Bavi nears its landfall, slight deviations in its path could drastically alter its impact.