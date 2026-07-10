Deadly Wildfires Ravage Southern Spain

At Least People Died Attempting To Flee A Wildfire In Southern Spain And Were Missing

Spain is grappling with one of its deadliest wildfires on record, as at least 12 individuals have perished and 23 others remain missing in the southern region of Andalusia. Firefighters are battling the extensive blaze, which has already consumed 3,200 hectares near Los Gallardos in Almeria province.

The death toll includes foreign nationals who attempted to flee by car, ignoring official instructions to shelter in place. Authorities, employing DNA testing, are in the process of identifying the charred remains. The fire has been driven by a series of early summer heatwaves that have left the landscape vulnerable.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his sorrow and vowed improvements to wildfire prevention strategies. Experts warn that the early onset of the wildfire season signals a challenging summer ahead, with strong winds expected to exacerbate conditions.