Tajikistan Seeks Fuel Solutions Amid Russian Supply Crisis

Tajikistan grapples with potential fuel shortages as Russian exports decline due to production issues. The country, dependent on Russian fuel, is in talks with regional partners such as Kazakhstan and Iran to secure future supplies. Rising prices reflect Central Asia's growing fuel crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tajikistans Energy Minister Said That The Country Has Around Days Of Fuel Reserves And Is In Talks With Nearby Countries About Future Supplies | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:09 IST
Tajikistan Seeks Fuel Solutions Amid Russian Supply Crisis
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Amid escalating Russian fuel export bans, Tajikistan's energy minister has revealed urgent actions to avert supply shortages. The local arm of RFE/RL reported that Tajikistan has about two months of reserves as they negotiate with regional countries for additional fuel.

In response to a major dip in Russian diesel production, fueled by heightened Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, Tajikistan, reliant on Russian imports, is diversifying its fuel suppliers. Talks are underway with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and others to secure necessary resources.

Central Asia faces surging fuel prices and shortages due to the crisis in Russia. Extending across 11 time zones, the crunch underscores regional vulnerabilities. Neighbor Kyrgyzstan has brokered alternative deals with Belarus and China to counteract the supply chain disruptions.

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