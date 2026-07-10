Heatwaves Threaten Nuclear Power Production in France
High river temperatures are set to restrict electricity output at the Nogent nuclear plant in France starting July 14, according to operator EDF. This follows a pattern of heatwave-induced limitations observed in late June, affecting France's nuclear production capabilities.
High river temperatures are projected to restrict electricity generation from July 14 at the 2.6 gigawatt Nogent nuclear plant on the Seine river in central France, according to a recent announcement by operator EDF.
This situation follows a series of heatwaves that have already impacted French nuclear production, with production limitations noted at the Nogent plant in late June due to elevated river temperatures.
The continuous heatwaves present a significant challenge to nuclear energy production in France, highlighting the vulnerability of such facilities to climatic changes.
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