Heatwaves Threaten Nuclear Power Production in France

High River Temperatures Are Expected To Limit Electricity Production From July At The Gigawatt Nogent Nuclear Plant On The Seine River In Central France

High river temperatures are projected to restrict electricity generation from July 14 at the 2.6 gigawatt Nogent nuclear plant on the Seine river in central France, according to a recent announcement by operator EDF.

This situation follows a series of heatwaves that have already impacted French nuclear production, with production limitations noted at the Nogent plant in late June due to elevated river temperatures.

The continuous heatwaves present a significant challenge to nuclear energy production in France, highlighting the vulnerability of such facilities to climatic changes.