Qatari Delegation Seeks to Mediate Gulf Hostilities
A Qatari delegation visited Iran in an effort to mediate after recent hostilities in the Gulf. The visit follows Qatari accusations against Iran concerning an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. The negotiations aim to de-escalate tensions and involve coordination with the United States.
A Qatari delegation visited Iran on Friday in a bid to mediate escalating hostilities in the Gulf region, as reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
According to Tasnim, the visit came on the heels of Qatari allegations against Iran related to an alleged incident in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent U.S. military actions targeting Iranian assets.
A source knowledgeable about the situation informed Reuters that Qatari negotiators are engaging with Iranian officials to cool tensions and pave the way for broader talks, in coordination with the United States.
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