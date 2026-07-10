Qatari Delegation Seeks to Mediate Gulf Hostilities

A Qatari Delegation Visited Iran On Friday In What Is Believed To Be An Effort By Doha To Consolidate Its Role As A Mediator After A Recent Escalation In Hostilities In The Gulf

A Qatari delegation visited Iran on Friday in a bid to mediate escalating hostilities in the Gulf region, as reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, the visit came on the heels of Qatari allegations against Iran related to an alleged incident in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent U.S. military actions targeting Iranian assets.

A source knowledgeable about the situation informed Reuters that Qatari negotiators are engaging with Iranian officials to cool tensions and pave the way for broader talks, in coordination with the United States.