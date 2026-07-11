Battling Bavi: China's Mass Evacuation Ahead of Looming Typhoon

China proactively evacuated over 600,000 individuals as Typhoon Bavi was set to strike the eastern city of Wenzhou. The typhoon, having already impacted Japan's Sakishima islands and brushed past northern Taiwan, brought heavy rains and strong winds.

Despite Bavi losing strength over cooler waters, its large moisture-laden bands continue to present risks. Over half a million people were evacuated from Zhejiang province, with additional evacuations in Fujian, showcasing stringent precautions against potential devastation.

The governments of Taiwan and China ensured advanced preparedness, from evacuations to closing infrastructure, like Taiwan's main airport, cancelling flights, and issuing typhoon holidays to minimize public hazards.