Key Defenders Missing Ahead of France's Semi-Final Clash
Key French defenders Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba were absent from Saturday’s training as the national team gears up for their World Cup semi-final against Spain. The duo's fitness and availability could be crucial for France's defense strategy and overall performance in the upcoming match.
In a significant development leading up to the World Cup semi-final, France is grappling with the absence of two pivotal defenders, Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, during Saturday's training session.
The team's preparation for the crucial clash against Spain has been impacted, sparking concerns among fans and analysts. Their availability remains uncertain, and their defensive prowess could be decisive for France’s performance in Tuesday's match.
Observers are keenly watching for updates as the national team faces one of its most critical challenges in recent times, with the availability of the defenders being a key factor.
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