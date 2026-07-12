Key Defenders Missing Ahead of France's Semi-Final Clash

France Defenders Dayot Upamecano And William Saliba Did Not Take Part In Saturdays Training Session

In a significant development leading up to the World Cup semi-final, France is grappling with the absence of two pivotal defenders, Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, during Saturday's training session.

The team's preparation for the crucial clash against Spain has been impacted, sparking concerns among fans and analysts. Their availability remains uncertain, and their defensive prowess could be decisive for France’s performance in Tuesday's match.

Observers are keenly watching for updates as the national team faces one of its most critical challenges in recent times, with the availability of the defenders being a key factor.