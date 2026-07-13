The U.S. Power Sector's Mid-Year Transformation: A Cleaner Future
The U.S. power sector is seeing significant improvements, with clean energy sources gaining dominance and solar power growing rapidly. Coal is declining, and emissions are falling as the energy mix changes. Despite the ongoing reliance on natural gas, the overall trend is toward a cleaner, renewable energy future.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. power sector is experiencing significant shifts, with encouraging signs suggesting a transition towards cleaner energy is underway. Clean electricity sources are gradually becoming more dominant, reflecting a positive trend despite the current political environment favoring fossil fuels.
According to energy think tank Ember, from March to May, clean power sources generated over 50% of utility-supplied electricity, marking the longest period on record. Increased power output is largely driven by demands from AI-hungry data centers and electrification. Solar energy, in particular, has reached new highs, topping 51 TWh in June and consistently accounting for over 10% of the utility mix.
Meanwhile, coal's contribution to energy generation continues to shrink, and power-sector emissions have fallen by around 5% compared to last year. Although natural gas remains a crucial part of the energy mix, the U.S. grid is steadily becoming cleaner and less reliant on fossil fuels.