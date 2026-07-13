The U.S. Power Sector's Mid-Year Transformation: A Cleaner Future

The U.S. power sector is experiencing significant shifts, with encouraging signs suggesting a transition towards cleaner energy is underway. Clean electricity sources are gradually becoming more dominant, reflecting a positive trend despite the current political environment favoring fossil fuels.

According to energy think tank Ember, from March to May, clean power sources generated over 50% of utility-supplied electricity, marking the longest period on record. Increased power output is largely driven by demands from AI-hungry data centers and electrification. Solar energy, in particular, has reached new highs, topping 51 TWh in June and consistently accounting for over 10% of the utility mix.

Meanwhile, coal's contribution to energy generation continues to shrink, and power-sector emissions have fallen by around 5% compared to last year. Although natural gas remains a crucial part of the energy mix, the U.S. grid is steadily becoming cleaner and less reliant on fossil fuels.