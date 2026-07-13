Flat Finish for FTSE 100 Amid Oil Price Surge

The UK's FTSE 100 index ended flat as a surge in oil prices boosted energy stocks enough to offset losses in financial and mining sectors. Renewed military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran influenced investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 edged slightly higher, gaining 0.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 21:44 IST
Flat Finish for FTSE 100 Amid Oil Price Surge
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  • Iran

On Monday, the UK's FTSE 100 concluded trading with no net gain, as oil price increases bolstered energy stocks, counterbalancing downturns in financial and mining sectors. This development comes as investors face mounting geopolitical tension due to renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index concluded at 10,498.3 points, largely unchanged from previous figures. Despite economic uncertainty, energy stocks provided a strong footing in the market, reflecting investor confidence in the sector.

While the FTSE 100 remained flat, the FTSE 250, which represents smaller companies outside the blue-chip index, saw a marginal rise, closing 0.1% higher. The trading session reflects a broader sentiment of caution amid global political unrest.

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