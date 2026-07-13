Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Data Set Market Stage

Global market dynamics are tense as the dollar rises slightly amid Gulf hostilities and impending U.S. inflation data. The yen fell after news that Japan would not alter pension fund asset allocations. Events in the Middle East are heightening uncertainty, with U.S.-Iran skirmishes impacting oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:58 IST
Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Data Set Market Stage
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  • United States

The dollar edged higher on Monday amid escalating Gulf tensions and ahead of a significant U.S. inflation report. The yen, however, slid following a Reuters report indicating no immediate changes to Japan's state pension fund's asset allocations.

President Trump announced the reimplementation of a naval blockade on Iran, sparking renewed volatility as U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged assaults over the weekend. Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz further impacted oil markets, with Brent crude futures climbing to $79.32 a barrel.

U.S. markets brace for potential shifts as CPI data and Fed Chair testimony loom large. Investors are wary of geopolitical uncertainties while awaiting clearer directions, with Fed funds futures signaling potential rate hikes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

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