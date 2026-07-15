Tech Stocks Lead Market Rebound Amid AI-Driven Optimism

World markets rallied as technology stocks, particularly AI-influenced sectors, drove investor optimism despite geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices. ASML, a major player in chipmaking equipment, reported strong earnings, boosting confidence globally, with Europe's STOXX 600 index maintaining stability. Positive U.S. inflation data further eased interest rate fears, allowing for potential market expansion.

U.S. tech-heavy indices demonstrated resilience, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures showing gains. ASML's impressive results, fueled by AI-linked demand, helped push its stocks up in Amsterdam, setting a bullish tone across other tech-related equities. The MSCI World Price Index and Asian markets, including South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei, also posted notable increases.

Investors are closely monitoring Federal Reserve actions as recent inflation readings suggest a stable rate environment, providing leverage for market growth. Earnings reports from major U.S. companies like Morgan Stanley and BlackRock reinforced positive sentiment, while oil prices climbed amid renewed Middle East tensions. In China, economic growth slowed, impacting the broader market outlook.