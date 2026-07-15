Germany's €13.3 Billion Energy Cost Relief Plan Targets 2027

The German government has unveiled a massive energy cost relief package worth €13.3 billion ($15.2 billion) slated for 2027. This initiative, announced by the finance ministry, aims to alleviate financial pressure on businesses and consumers by tapping into the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF).

A significant component of the package includes subsidies for electricity grid fees as well as relief measures for energy-intensive industries, driven by an industrial electricity price scheme and power-price compensation. The comprehensive plan will see €13.2 billion redirected from the KTF into the core budget by 2030.

This move comes as energy costs surge, largely due to the ongoing Iran war. To accommodate this plan, other projects within the climate fund will face a 30% funding reduction, though certain strategic initiatives will be exempt. The federal budget's draft, approved recently, indicates continued focus on economic modernization.