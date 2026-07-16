Shrinking Grain Cushion: How Global Markets Brace for Disruption

Global grain markets are on edge as the USDA projects that consumption will outpace production in the 2026/27 season. Despite previous record outputs, the margins are tighter than ever for wheat and corn, leading to concerns over the balance sheets.

With various factors such as crop economics, weather volatility, and competition from other crop plantings affecting decisions, boosting grain output is becoming increasingly challenging for exporters. The U.S. and other nations are already experiencing a reduction in planted grain acreage.

The diminishing production cushion also highlights the growing impact of regional disruptions on international markets. With less room for error, situations like France's drought or logistical disruptions in the Sea of Azov quickly translate into broader market uncertainties.