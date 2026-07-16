Space, Skies, and Seas: Latest Frontiers in Science Exploration
Recent science news highlights Russia's launch of multinational astronauts to the ISS, the commencement of Chile's Rubin Observatory mission to chart the universe, and a scientific expedition to Greenland to study potential climate impacts from glacier melt, amid record temperatures in Europe.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has successfully launched two cosmonauts and an American astronaut from Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the resumption of crewed flights from a repaired launchpad, witnessed by NASA and Russia's space agency leaders.
In Chile, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory has started its ambitious mission to create a vast cinematic survey of the universe. This decade-long project is a combined effort of the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.
Meanwhile, an expedition led by 80 scientists is en route to Greenland. Their goal is to understand how the rapid melting of glaciers could alter the Atlantic Ocean's currents, potentially affecting Europe's climate. This research follows a record-breaking heatwave that hit Europe.