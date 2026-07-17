Power Outages Sweep Across France as Storms Strike
Violent thunderstorms in France have resulted in power outages affecting 53,000 households, primarily in the Auvergne Rhone-Alpes and Nouvelle Aquitaine regions, according to grid operator Enedis.
- Country:
- France
Violent thunderstorms overnight have plunged 53,000 households into darkness across France, grid operator Enedis announced on Friday.
The power outages chiefly impacted the Auvergne Rhone-Alpes area in the Southeast and Nouvelle Aquitaine in the Southwest.
The storms raged through the country, causing significant disruptions to daily life.