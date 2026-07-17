Fierce Storms Lash France After Heatwave
Severe thunderstorms in France resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and power outages affecting 53,000 households. The storms followed an extended period of heatwave, causing significant disruption and sparking urgent responses from French authorities highlighting the extreme weather challenges in the region.
- Country:
- France
Overnight storms in France have caused significant devastation, leaving at least two people dead and 53,000 households without electricity, authorities confirmed on Friday.
The violent weather system struck following an extended heatwave, intensifying the adverse conditions faced by residents.
French authorities have been grappling with responding to the dual challenges of prolonged heat and subsequent storms.
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