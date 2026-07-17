Europe in Flames: Wildfires and Heatwaves Cause Havoc Across the Continent

In northeastern Spain, a vast wildfire expands to cover an area equivalent to San Francisco, forcing mass evacuations amid extreme heatwaves. The devastating heat, linked to human-driven climate change, continues to grip Europe, with temperatures setting unprecedented highs, leading to water shortages and a rise in mortality rates.

France's drought worsens despite the heatwave's withdrawal, as its southern gas-fired power plant faces closure risks. Concurrently, Germany struggles with transport costs due to low water levels in the Rhine River. Thunderstorms compound the situation, claiming lives in both France and Germany.

Spain braces for another heat surge with temperatures approaching 42-44 C, raising an extreme wildfire alert. Meanwhile, Greece’s authorities remain vigilant against potential wildfires amid high temperatures. The WHO warns of the dangerous human toll with excess deaths rising due to unrelenting heat.