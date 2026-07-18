New Monkey Species Found in Congo and SpaceX Starship Launch Drama
Scientists in Congo's rainforest have discovered a new monkey species, marking only the fifth African species found in 75 years. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship launch faced an aborted takeoff due to engine issues. This caused a 3% drop in SpaceX's stock, with another launch attempt scheduled for next week.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
In the Democratic Republic of Congo's rainforest, scientists have identified a new species of monkey, noted for its distinctive light-colored patches around the mouth, according to Florida Atlantic University's announcement. This significant finding is only the fifth new species of monkey identified in Africa over the last 75 years.
Meanwhile, SpaceX's anticipated launch of its Starship rocket ended abruptly with a last-second abort. Some of the rocket's 33 engines failed to ignite during the 13th test flight from Texas. CEO Elon Musk reported that the launch is now tentatively rescheduled for early next week.
The aborted launch managed to impact SpaceX's market performance; the company's shares fell 3% in aftermarket trading. The value dip is estimated to have wiped off about $100 billion, with shares closing under the IPO price for the first time since the company's recent public offering.
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