Iran Retaliates with Strikes on US Military Bases Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran launched drone attacks on US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain in response to US strikes, escalating tensions. The Iranian Army and IRGC claim extensive damage to critical infrastructure, warning of further actions if provoked. The conflict follows a collapse in diplomatic agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:32 IST
Iran Retaliates with Strikes on US Military Bases Amid Escalating Tensions
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Iran on Friday announced retaliatory attacks on US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain. These strikes come just hours after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed a series of attacks on Iranian targets for the seventh consecutive night, marking an intensification of military confrontations.

Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), conveyed statements from the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Iranian armed forces revealed that drone strikes were conducted under the 'Operation Lightning' banner, targeting critical US military installations in Kuwait and Jordan, including key logistics hubs and facilities crucial for air operations.

The IRGC further claimed responsibility for targeting a US drone depot in Bahrain, employing ballistic missiles and drones to destroy vital infrastructure. Tehran has issued stern warnings, indicating that continued US attacks could provoke Iran to target American-linked technological and industrial assets worldwide.

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