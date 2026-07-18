Climate Activist Wangchuk Hospitalized Amid Hunger Strike Drama at Jantar Mantar

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, noted for his work in Ladakh, was hospitalized Saturday morning after 20 days on a hunger strike. The protest, taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, prompted a significant police presence. His hospitalization comes shortly before a planned march to Parliament on July 20.

Amid concerns for Wangchuk's health, Abhijeet Dipke from the Cockroach Janta Party claimed that Wangchuk was assaulted at the protest site. On Friday, Wangchuk weighed 56.55 kg, having lost 350 grams in the past 24 hours, with crucial health indicators monitored by Dr. Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association.

Political solidarity poured in, with Opposition leaders visiting Wangchuk, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and SP's Akhilesh Yadav. Uddhav Thackeray criticized the government for insensitivity, as the Delhi High Court ordered daily medical monitoring of Wangchuk's condition amid his protest for educational reforms and justice over exam irregularities.