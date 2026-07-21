Iran's Assault on Kuwaiti Infrastructure Sparks Regional Tensions

Kuwait is grappling with unprecedented challenges following a series of attacks by Iran on its critical infrastructure. For the fourth consecutive day, power generation and water desalination plants have come under fire, leaving facilities damaged and sparking urgent recovery efforts.

The fires, which engulfed several sites, were promptly extinguished according to Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy. However, the aftermath has left significant damage that is currently under assessment, with extensive repairs underway to restore essential utilities.

While regional tensions escalate, Kuwaiti authorities are prioritizing the rapid recovery of these crucial facilities to minimize disruptions and maintain stability in the power and water supply sectors.