Fueling Moscow: Redirections and Imports Amid Crisis

Amid fuel shortages due to Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia redirects supplies from Siberia and increases imports from Belarus to stabilize the Moscow region. While the capital's fuel situation improved, Crimea faces severe shortages with tourism and social life restrictions. Russia is also importing fuel from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:21 IST
Fueling Moscow: Redirections and Imports Amid Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In response to fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has redirected supplies from Siberia and increased imports from Belarus to stabilize the situation in the Moscow region. These efforts have been largely successful, according to industry sources.

While Moscow has seen an improvement in fuel availability, the annexed Crimea region is experiencing more severe repercussions. Authorities there have curtailed tourism activities for children and imposed rationing and restrictions on social activities.

Efforts to supplement fuel supply include importing from India, alongside shipments from other Russian regions like the Urals and Siberia. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expressed cautious optimism about the partial stabilization of the domestic fuel market.

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