Artemis III Mission: NASA's Lunar Leap
NASA's Artemis III mission, aimed at conducting a key test for future lunar landings, remains on schedule despite a Blue Origin launchpad incident. The Artemis program integrates NASA spacecraft with private industry systems, anticipating crewed moon landings by 2028. SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing lunar landers.
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- United States
NASA confirms that the Artemis III mission, a significant step towards crewed lunar landings, remains on track for next year. This announcement comes despite a recent explosion during a Blue Origin launchpad test.
The Artemis program is a collaborative effort combining NASA-developed spacecraft with private industry systems. It aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2028.
NASA's Space Launch System will carry a crew aboard the Orion capsule, designed by Lockheed Martin. Meanwhile, SpaceX and Blue Origin are creating landers to transport astronauts between lunar orbit and the moon's surface.
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