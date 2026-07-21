Tremor in Yunnan: Earthquake Halts Train Services, Leaves Residents Vigilant
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan, China at a depth of 6 km. No casualties or damage have been reported, and the power grid remains operational. Train services were halted temporarily for inspections. The epicenter was near the China-Laos-Vietnam border, affecting a village of 1,300 residents.
- Country:
- China
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook Yunnan province in southwestern China at 7:43 p.m., as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The quake had a shallow depth of 6 km.
Despite the tremors, initial reports suggest there have been no casualties or substantial damage, and the local power services continue to function without interruption. The epicenter was located in a village within Mojiang County, approximately 100 km from China's border with Laos and Vietnam.
Rail services experienced disruptions, including delays for the China-Laos Railway, as precautionary inspections of tracks and equipment are being conducted. Residents reported feeling a significant tremor, as per state-run Xinhua news agency.