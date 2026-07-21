Tremor in Yunnan: Earthquake Halts Train Services, Leaves Residents Vigilant

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook Yunnan province in southwestern China at 7:43 p.m., as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The quake had a shallow depth of 6 km.

Despite the tremors, initial reports suggest there have been no casualties or substantial damage, and the local power services continue to function without interruption. The epicenter was located in a village within Mojiang County, approximately 100 km from China's border with Laos and Vietnam.

Rail services experienced disruptions, including delays for the China-Laos Railway, as precautionary inspections of tracks and equipment are being conducted. Residents reported feeling a significant tremor, as per state-run Xinhua news agency.