Japan Faces 'Brutally Hot Day' as Extreme Heat Intensifies

Japan is reeling under perilously high temperatures, with forecasts predicting heat exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in several areas on Wednesday, marking it as a 'brutally hot day' as per the government's new designation.

Heat stroke alerts were announced nationwide, as the mercury was set to reach 40 C in Kumagaya and Nagoya, urging residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and use air conditioning.

This comes amid a trend of harsher summers, with last year's records reaching 41.8 C and more recent hospitalizations reaching alarming numbers, showcasing the intensifying pattern of extreme weather.