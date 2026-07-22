Japan Faces 'Brutally Hot Day' as Extreme Heat Intensifies

Japan grappled with dangerously high temperatures expected to surpass 40 degrees Celsius, prompting the government to declare it a 'brutally hot day.' Heat stroke alerts were issued as residents were advised to stay hydrated and indoors. The new 'kokushobi' category highlights the rising occurrence of extreme heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 07:44 IST
Japan Faces 'Brutally Hot Day' as Extreme Heat Intensifies
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  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is reeling under perilously high temperatures, with forecasts predicting heat exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in several areas on Wednesday, marking it as a 'brutally hot day' as per the government's new designation.

Heat stroke alerts were announced nationwide, as the mercury was set to reach 40 C in Kumagaya and Nagoya, urging residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and use air conditioning.

This comes amid a trend of harsher summers, with last year's records reaching 41.8 C and more recent hospitalizations reaching alarming numbers, showcasing the intensifying pattern of extreme weather.

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