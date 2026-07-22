Japan Faces 'Brutally Hot Day' as Extreme Heat Intensifies
Japan grappled with dangerously high temperatures expected to surpass 40 degrees Celsius, prompting the government to declare it a 'brutally hot day.' Heat stroke alerts were issued as residents were advised to stay hydrated and indoors. The new 'kokushobi' category highlights the rising occurrence of extreme heat.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan is reeling under perilously high temperatures, with forecasts predicting heat exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in several areas on Wednesday, marking it as a 'brutally hot day' as per the government's new designation.
Heat stroke alerts were announced nationwide, as the mercury was set to reach 40 C in Kumagaya and Nagoya, urging residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and use air conditioning.
This comes amid a trend of harsher summers, with last year's records reaching 41.8 C and more recent hospitalizations reaching alarming numbers, showcasing the intensifying pattern of extreme weather.
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