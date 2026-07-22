U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has tasked diplomats with addressing concerns surrounding a potential 'kill switch' in American technology products. This move comes in response to backlash against the Trump administration's decision to temporarily cut off foreign access to advanced AI models on national security grounds, leading to strained international relations.

The State Department's talking points aimed to clarify the U.S. policy, dismissing the 'kill switch' narrative as exaggerated and lacking nuance. The June ban on non-U.S. access to key AI models sparked European demands for digital independence and elevated tensions, although the restriction was later lifted.

The diplomatic cable emphasized countering digital sovereignty efforts, advocating for U.S. AI as the superior solution. Despite these assurances, skepticism persists globally, fueled by concerns around economic dependency and reliability of partnerships with the U.S. in the tech realm.