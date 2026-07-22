Blazing Europe: Wildfires and Storms in the Face of Climate Crisis

Europe faces one of its most severe wildfire seasons, with significant fires raging in both Spain and France. These blazes, intensified by a series of heatwaves, have already consumed more land across the continent than the average annual total of the past two decades.

In Spain, a major fire in the Guadalajara region has burned approximately 32,000 hectares. This incident, combined with the effects of climate change, has led to 22 major wildfires across the country this year, necessitating urgent calls for improved preventive measures.

Meanwhile, France contends with its own fires, battling a blaze in the Var area that has forced hundreds to evacuate. Officials continue to warn of high wildfire risks as abnormal weather, like the destructive storms in the Balkans, persists.