FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Tension

The FTSE 100, London's leading stock market index, saw a 0.9% rise as of 1010 GMT, reflecting positive movements in the realm of precious metals and energy shares.

This upward trend comes as investors keep a close eye on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could affect market stability.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 managed a modest increase of 0.1%, indicating cautious optimism among mid-sized companies.