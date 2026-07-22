FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Tension

The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.9%, bolstered by precious metal miners and energy shares, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The midcap FTSE 250 also experienced a slight increase, climbing 0.1%. The financial market closely followed geopolitical developments as they impacted investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:30 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Tension
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  • Country:
  • Middle East

The FTSE 100, London's leading stock market index, saw a 0.9% rise as of 1010 GMT, reflecting positive movements in the realm of precious metals and energy shares.

This upward trend comes as investors keep a close eye on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could affect market stability.

Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 managed a modest increase of 0.1%, indicating cautious optimism among mid-sized companies.

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