FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Tension
The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.9%, bolstered by precious metal miners and energy shares, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The midcap FTSE 250 also experienced a slight increase, climbing 0.1%. The financial market closely followed geopolitical developments as they impacted investor sentiment.
- Country:
- Middle East
The FTSE 100, London's leading stock market index, saw a 0.9% rise as of 1010 GMT, reflecting positive movements in the realm of precious metals and energy shares.
This upward trend comes as investors keep a close eye on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could affect market stability.
Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 managed a modest increase of 0.1%, indicating cautious optimism among mid-sized companies.