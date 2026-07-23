Tech Stocks Falter as AI Earnings Reports Loom Amid Inflation Fears

The Nasdaq led a decline on Wall Street Wednesday, affected by mixed performance in tech stocks, as investors prepared for crucial earnings reports to assess market rally vitality driven by AI enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and commodity impacts saw oil prices hit a six-week peak, stirring inflation worries.

Uneven performances among semiconductor and software giants compounded market uncertainties, as traders entertained prospects of varying outcomes from 'Magnificent Seven' companies about AI investments and inflation concerns.