Tech Stocks Falter as AI Earnings Reports Loom Amid Inflation Fears

Tech stocks faced a mixed performance on Wall Street as investors awaited key earnings reports, with concerns over AI's role and inflation. The Nasdaq experienced a fall, while geopolitical tensions bolstered oil prices. Analysts remained focused on major tech companies' AI investments and inflation impact on markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:17 IST
Tech Stocks Falter as AI Earnings Reports Loom Amid Inflation Fears
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The Nasdaq led a decline on Wall Street Wednesday, affected by mixed performance in tech stocks, as investors prepared for crucial earnings reports to assess market rally vitality driven by AI enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and commodity impacts saw oil prices hit a six-week peak, stirring inflation worries.

Uneven performances among semiconductor and software giants compounded market uncertainties, as traders entertained prospects of varying outcomes from 'Magnificent Seven' companies about AI investments and inflation concerns.

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