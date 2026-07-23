Inferno in Arcachon Bay: Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations

A wildfire in southwestern France forced the evacuation of over 10,000 people near Bordeaux. Consuming 2,000 hectares of land, it highlights a significant increase in wildfires across Europe, driven by extreme heatwaves. Efforts to control the blaze involve 500 firefighters, with no reported injuries so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:55 IST
Inferno in Arcachon Bay: Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations
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  • Country:
  • France

A raging wildfire in southwestern France has necessitated the overnight evacuation of more than 10,000 individuals, officials disclosed on Thursday. The flames have engulfed 2,000 hectares west of Bordeaux, illustrating a concerning trend of escalating wildfire incidents across Europe this year.

According to the prefecture, 500 firefighters are engaged in a fierce battle to contain the blaze. Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

The fire's proximity to the Arcachon Bay area, a popular tourist destination, has particularly impacted tourists camped in the region, prompting their urgent evacuation.

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