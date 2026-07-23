Tragic Floods Unleash Devastation in Assam

In an ongoing crisis, the northeastern state of Assam in India is grappling with severe floods following continuous and heavy rains. Authorities have reported an 'unprecedented devastation' as the flooding has claimed at least 10 lives within the past 24 hours.

These recent casualties add to a week of tragedy that has seen the death toll rise to a total of 36. The relentless rainfall has overwhelmed local infrastructure and emergency services, posing significant challenges to rescue operations.

As the region battles these harsh conditions, authorities are urging for immediate relief efforts and are working tirelessly to manage the widespread impact on communities across the state.