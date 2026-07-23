Kremlin's Silence on Alleged Russian-Iranian Nexus in Drone Attacks

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on reports suggesting potential Russian involvement in Iranian drone attacks targeting CIA facilities in the Gulf region.

Sources familiar with U.S. intelligence stated that analysts have yet to reach firm conclusions regarding Russia's possible participation in the strikes. The attacks' effectiveness and apparent precision are cited as potential evidence, alongside Russia's broader technical support for Iran.

The ongoing investigation underscores the tense geopolitical dynamics and the complexities of international intelligence assessments.