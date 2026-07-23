Stalled Dialogue: US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Amid Global Tensions

The Kremlin expressed skepticism about a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict after recent talks in Manila between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Despite continuing dialogue, U.S. focus is hindered due to its involvement in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:01 IST
Stalled Dialogue: US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Amid Global Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In Manila, discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio yielded little optimism regarding a quick resolution to the Ukraine conflict, as per Kremlin statements on Thursday.

Rubio stated that the U.S. remains willing to play a constructive role in peace efforts. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that hopes of U.S. envoys visiting Moscow hinge on their availability.

While dialogue with the U.S. is ongoing, Russia perceives Washington's efforts on Ukraine peace as critically stalled due to American military engagements in Iran, potentially influencing further developments in the Ukraine situation.

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