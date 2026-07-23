Stalled Dialogue: US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Amid Global Tensions

In Manila, discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio yielded little optimism regarding a quick resolution to the Ukraine conflict, as per Kremlin statements on Thursday.

Rubio stated that the U.S. remains willing to play a constructive role in peace efforts. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that hopes of U.S. envoys visiting Moscow hinge on their availability.

While dialogue with the U.S. is ongoing, Russia perceives Washington's efforts on Ukraine peace as critically stalled due to American military engagements in Iran, potentially influencing further developments in the Ukraine situation.