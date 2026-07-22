EU Struggles with Russia Sanctions Amidst Greek Opposition

European Union ambassadors were unable to finalize a 21st sanctions package aimed at Russia during their meeting on Wednesday, a diplomatic source confirmed.

The proposed sanctions, which primarily target the Russian banking sector, are designed to exert financial pressure on Moscow. The EU, recognizing Russia’s current economic vulnerability, sees this as an opportune moment to tighten measures.

However, Greece poses a significant challenge, advocating for the easing of existing restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas imports. This demand has become the central roadblock in advancing the sanctions package. Officials are scheduled to reconvene on Thursday to address these contentions.